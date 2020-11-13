Guest opinion: Montana desperately needs to increase prevention efforts

Imagine pulling up to your local hospital and finding a “no vacancy” sign. You have COVID-19 and need hospitalization, but no beds are available. Or you are barely able to walk due to intense, chronic pain, only to find your hip replacement surgery is canceled because your hospital lacks the bed space or staff to help you.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, health care industry leaders have warned repeatedly about the danger of being “overwhelmed” by the onslaught of COVID cases in hospitals.

Well, that day may have arrived in Montana.

As more and more COVID patients fill a limited supply of beds and tax overworked and diminished hospital staffs, Montanans may already be finding their ability to obtain medical care has become limited.

“We are on the brink of not being able to care for all patients in Montana,” says Dr. Shelly Harkins, president and chief medical officer for St. Peter’s Health in Helena.

That should scare Montanans to our very core.

The Nov. 9 “Hospital Capacity Status Report” from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services demonstrates just how precarious the situation is.