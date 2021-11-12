Guest opinion: Montana does not have nor does it want a State Police force

In Montana we do not have to worry about a knock at the door at night after which we are confronted with a gruff voice declaring, “This is the state police, and we want to talk to you.”

Every four years when we Montanans vote, we have the opportunity to select our County Sheriff, the head of law enforcement for our counties. Likewise, in our local elections, we vote for city commissioners or council members and mayors who control the city police. Local control of law enforcement is a firmly established governmental principle here in Montana and in much of the rest of the nation.

Even at the national level, police power is extraordinarily limited. The functions of the federal marshal service, the FBI and the Secret Service are quite limited and carefully laid out in statute. Whenever they are involved with local or state law enforcement, it almost always requires an invitation to assist.

Local control of law enforcement is a deep-seated belief of most Americans, emerging from a distrust of governmental power evidenced by the adoption nearly 250 years ago of the Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution which were adopted as a group largely to limit governmental power.