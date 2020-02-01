Guest opinion: Montana FWP's wild bison fantasy

He obviously knows nothing about bison management like so many people living in their iconic fantasy world. Each bison will replace one rancher’s cow (which pays for your local school and provides your hamburgers). Who is going to compensate that property tax paying rancher for his lost income? Most ranchers are hardworking small businessmen trying to pay their extensive bills, pay their taxes, feed their families, and provide food for the rest of America.

Marchion seems confused; or at the least is totally misinformed claiming the United Property Owners of Montana (UPOM) is a “…out-of-state dark money group…” The truth is that that the UPOM is a simple organization of family ranchers led by a ranch wife from Roy, and totally funded by donations from mostly central Montana ranchers. The simple goal of this group is to address the destruction of agriculture by the American Prairie Reserve and the naïve idea initiated by Democrat Gov. Brian Schweitzer and his radical environmental political base to force ranchers to accept “wild bison.” This adds to their current problem of thousands of elk being fed by ranchers in place of the livestock which would pay their bills. These cows pay the taxes for schools and support local businesses while the ranchers hope to have enough income at the end of the year to feed and clothe their family.