Guest opinion: Montana FWP's wild bison fantasy

I found the Jan. 18 Chris Marchion guest opinion rather interesting, promoting the state forcing “wild bison” onto Montana property owners. Unfortunately, Marchion is totally misinformed on several points.
He obviously knows nothing about bison management like so many people living in their iconic fantasy world. Each bison will replace one rancher’s cow (which pays for your local school and provides your hamburgers). Who is going to compensate that property tax paying rancher for his lost income? Most ranchers are hardworking small businessmen trying to pay their extensive bills, pay their taxes, feed their families, and provide food for the rest of America.
Bison are large temperamental animals that can out-run a horse, jump over a six foot fence, tear through any normal stock fence, and this 1,000 pound plus wild animal will attack any man or horseman who gets in its way.
Marchion seems confused; or at the least is totally misinformed claiming the United Property Owners of Montana (UPOM) is a “…out-of-state dark money group…” The truth is that that the UPOM is a simple organization of family ranchers led by a ranch wife from Roy, and totally funded by donations from mostly central Montana ranchers. The simple goal of this group is to address the destruction of agriculture by the American Prairie Reserve and the naïve idea initiated by Democrat Gov. Brian Schweitzer and his radical environmental political base to force ranchers to accept “wild bison.” This adds to their current problem of thousands of elk being fed by ranchers in place of the livestock which would pay their bills. These cows pay the taxes for schools and support local businesses while the ranchers hope to have enough income at the end of the year to feed and clothe their family.
The United Property Owners are not “ethically and morally bankrupt…” and they are not “forces of greed” — just hard-working ranch families which folks like Marchion obviously cannot identify with.
However, the American Prairie Reserve he applauds is in fact an out-of-state “dark money nonprofit” group funded by international money and wealthy American trust families avoiding income taxes as they purchase private property so they can gain control of millions of acres of state and federal land leases for their private playground. The APR is systematically driving family ranchers needed to produce American food out of business. In the process this “dark money group” is also destroying the local economy in north central Montana as they create their 3.5 million acre private playground. Their goal is replacing beef with bison, which in turn will drive neighboring ranches out of business.
Private property is the foundation of all privately owned business serving as the economic engine providing the good life and jobs for all Americans participating in this “American Dream” to enjoy. Don’t kill the “goose which lays the golden egg” in the name of radical environmental schemes promoted by socialism which has never worked in world history — but then we no longer teach actual history in our public schools.
Ed Butcher, R-Winifred, was been a Montana state legislator for 10 years. He is a central Montana rancher/businessman and former college history professor.