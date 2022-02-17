Guest opinion: Montana has a problem with ingrained racist attitudes

I moved to Billings just before the pandemic from the much more diverse Arizona as a uniformed servicemember. I have wonderful neighbors, but that’s where the comfort ends. Last summer I had an op-ed published on the deficiencies in the American education system regarding Indigenous issues. I’ve now become aware of how deep-rooted the ignorance in Montana truly runs, and how it’s even fostered complacency in the minorities trying to make a living here with a fear of being ‘canceled’ for speaking out.

My husband and I, who are both multi-racial, stormed out of a downtown restaurant the other night after the waitress defended a couple making comments about Asians and “half-breeds” in the intimate dining room we shared. The waitress even dropped the “N-word”, saying it’s OK because that’s just how some people talk. The Asian-American owner was effectively dismissive of the whole, more interested in catering to his wealthy clientele despite sharing his own racist experiences in town. I was appalled – and then I was also appalled that I was appalled — because I am relatively white-passing and know how badly those who can’t pass as white are regularly subjected to such obtuse, backwards behavior.

It’s more than just that one experience; I’ve encountered anti-Native, anti-Semitic, and anti-Hispanic rhetoric recently and it feels like it’s on the uptick. I find myself sometimes apologizing too much for being disturbed by these overt sentiments. But, I also have a duty to address them. I have been appointed to a Cultural Intelligence committee within the Society of American Military Engineers to address not just stereotyping as our branches work with minority communities but also best practices for working with Indigenous groups with historic (and justified) mistrust. There are a lot of places where ingrained racist attitudes are bad, but c’mon Montana, you’ve got it bad.

Montana is 88.9% white identifying and the SPLC estimates it as the third or fourth least-foreign-born state. Whiteness of course is no crime; it’s the lack of diversity and exposure to other experiences that brings the issue. On top of that, Montana ranks the number-one state for hate groups with six per million population. Evidently, association fallacies run rampant – and they go unchecked, causing internalized harm on certain groups. The reality is Montana is Indigenous land. The treaties signed (which are international law) with Indigenous nations granted settlers with ranch land in exchange for federal services to the tribal nations. Yet, even during a pandemic with the high mortality rates amongst our tribes, healthcare services for them remain the lowest funded per capita of any other ethnicity.

Red Lodge has a reputation for being unwelcoming to minorities – the same city from which former Republican Montana state senator Alvin Ellis, Jr. wrote his June 8th of just last year. In his letter to the editor, he claimed there is not racism and rather fault should be placed on culture, “illegals”, and even the “sexual revolution” – avoiding entirely systemic realities (and the fact that the first European settlers were also “illegals”, invading already settled lands). The Montana News Guild holds that Lee Enterprises ran the letter likely for click-bait – but doesn’t that just add another grotesque layer to this conversation?

Montana can be a conservative state while maintaining human dignity and equity. In fact, as a majority Christian state by faith, the Bible insinuates that should be an edict. “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28 [NIV]) But unfortunately, and by generalization, Montana might be Christian by faith but it’s not Christian by action. Loving thy neighbor as thyself is not just something to read but to embody, Christian or not. It is how we live in a civil society. “Have you not discriminated among yourselves and become judges with evil thoughts?” (James 2:4 [NIV]). Montana, we have a problem… and we need to do better.

