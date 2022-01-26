Guest opinion: Montana has the best elections in the country

Montanans love freedom. That is why many Americans have ﬂocked to our as-close-to-perfect state as you can get.

Americans are seeking refuge to our state from policies that counter what Montana stands for: freedom, friendly business climate, and less government.

Last week in D.C., the Senate considered yet another habitual attempt to impose federal takeover of Montana’s elections. This was not the ﬁrst time, and it won’t be the last. Thank you, Senator Daines, for once again standing strong against President Biden and D.C. Democrats.

The foundation of our state and our country starts with our elections. As your Secretary of State, and in partnership with Governor Gianforte and the Legislature, Montana now has Voter ID, clean voter rolls, and has adopted best security standards. Montana also has incredibly high voter turnout, a high number of registered voters, and is outperforming the rest of the country.