Guest opinion: Montana is poised to build a bright broadband future

The ConnectMT Act recognizes the need for speed by giving priority to projects that propose to deliver higher speeds to project areas. Moreover, the act intentionally provides opportunity for Montana’s locally owned rural broadband providers to finish building out their networks to the hardest-to-serve locations, and to serve communities where the current providers have inadequately invested in their networks. Montanans recognize that Montana’s rural, community-based broadband providers have demonstrated a commitment to their consumers by investing as much as possible in their networks.

This doesn’t guarantee that Made in Montana broadband providers will necessarily receive approval for broadband grants for which they apply. Other companies not known for delivering superior user experience can be expected to apply for broadband grants, too. Some will argue that 100/20 speeds are “good enough” for Montana. Some companies may also argue that broadband grants should be “technology neutral.” In other words, companies that either cannot or will not deliver faster speeds argue that we should dumb down our broadband expectations so that certain companies can compete. Instead, we should determine what our broadband ecosystem should look like and ask anyone who can meet those expectations to bring their technology solutions.