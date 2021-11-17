Guest opinion: Montana physicians strongly recommend vaccine for children

As Montana physicians caring for children, we recommend strongly and without reservation that all newly eligible children — as well as all teenagers and adults — receive a COVID vaccine.

Vaccination is a tool to train your immune system to recognize a virus or bacteria before you are exposed to it. After you or your child receive a COVID vaccination, your body’s own immune cells can do a much more effective job in protecting you from illness.

Vaccination gives your body a head start, while avoiding all the risks and complications associated with getting infected. And although COVID is clearly most dangerous for older people, it presents real risks to kids. There is a myth that COVID does not harm children. Unfortunately, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

For many children, the illness associated with COVID is mild. However, that’s not always the case. More than 700 children have died of COVID in the U.S. In fact, post-Delta surge, COVID has risen to 6th leading cause of death last month for children in the 5-11 age group. This is the group that is just now becoming eligible for the vaccine.