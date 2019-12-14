{{featured_button_text}}
Montana Grass-Fed Beef Burger

Montana Grass-Fed Beef Burger

            What makes this classic American-style burger familiar isn’t the home-state meat, but the ability to make the rest of its trimmings your own with home-made fries and pickles. For extra flavor, add a fried egg or bacon accoutrement.

Ingredients:

1          6-oz. beef patty

salt and pepper

brioche bun

Directions:

            Lightly wash patty in cooking oil seasoned with salt and pepper before using char broiler. Garnish with butter lettuce, Bent Nail pickle and raw, thinly-sliced onion. Served best with sharp cheddar, egg and bacon.

Bent Nail Pickle

            Red Lodge Ales’ Bent Nail IPA is not your average beer. It can be used for making pickles, too.

Ingredients:

3          garlic cloves, whole

2          oz. kosher salt

1/2       oz. black peppercorns

3          bay leaves, whole

5          g. dried dill

3/4       c. apple cider vinegar

1/4       c. Bent Nail IPA

1 1/2    c. water

2          T. water

3          lb. English cucumbers

Directions:

            Bring all ingredients except the cucumbers to boil. Let rest for 10 minutes and then pour over cucumber chips. Store accordingly.

House Fries

            Served with a burger or standing alone, fries made from scratch keep the salty goodness and plush potato center intact and ready to enjoy no matter the main course.

Ingredients:

Montana-grown potatoes

Directions:

            Scrub potatoes individually. Cut into 3/8-inch-thick fries and triple-rinse until all visible starch is removed and the rinse water runs clear. Blanch in salted boiling water for about nine minutes, stirring regularly. Remove from the water and bake on a lightly-oiled sheet pan at 450-degrees. Stir the fries halfway through the bake time. Chill in freezer (preferred) or refrigerator until cool throughout. Heat canola or grapeseed oil up to 350 degrees and fry until potatoes are deep, golden brown. Season with salt, pepper and garlic pepper. Enjoy.

Do you know where the burger on your plate is from?

You may be surprised to learn that beef labeled “product of USA” is not necessarily from the USA. Under federal labeling laws, beef and pork can be labeled a “product of USA” even if it’s only been processed or packaged here. How fair is that?

We are central Montana ranchers and consumers, united by the belief that our community and our country deserve better than this. Ranchers deserve a market that reflects the integrity with which we raise our cattle. Consumers deserve the right to know where our food is from, and choose food that is safe and healthy for our families, our communities, and the land.

That’s why we support restoring mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) for beef and pork, and why we’re grateful for the work of organizations like Northern Plains Resource Council, Montana Farmers Union and Montana Cattlemen’s Association, who proposed COOL in the 2019 Montana Legislature.

It’s also why we were disappointed to see our central Montana legislators vote against COOL. Senator Ryan Osmundson, Representative Dan Bartel, and Representative Wylie Galt all voted instead to support the powerful, multinational meatpackers over their constituents.

Let’s not forget that the movement for federal mandatory COOL started right here in Montana. Our state legislature passed the first Country of Origin Labeling bill back in 2005. So don’t let anyone tell you that it can’t start right here, at the state level. That’s just another excuse for inaction.

We can create a better food system that works for all of us if Montana ranchers and consumers come together behind this common sense solution. Let’s put politics aside, and stand up to the special interest trade groups that profit when we are divided, and when consumers don’t know where their meat comes from.

Montana ranchers are small business owners, rural Americans who care about our families, our futures, and our democracy. Meanwhile, many consumers are hungry to support our farmers and ranchers by buying and eating United States beef. Let’s stand together as a community and fight for COOL.

If you, too, are wondering why our central Montana legislators voted against COOL, call them and ask!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This guest opinion was written by Clay Dunlap, of Lewistown, and co-signed by 18 other residents of Lewistown, Hilger, Grass Range and Stanford.

0
0
0
0
0