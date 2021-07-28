Guest opinion: Montana Republicans should stop supporting autocracy and nonsense

We know from the 2021 legislative session that Montana Republicans, the elected variety at least, are far right politically. But are they also complicit in Republican attempts to undermine American democracy while promoting lies, conspiracy theories, and other nonsense?

Montana Republicans gave Donald Trump a sixteen-point margin in the 2020 presidential election. They elected Governor Gianforte, Senator Daines, and Congressman Rosendale, all supporters of Trump despite his being a lying, corrupt, bigoted, anti-democratic demagogue impeached for abuse of office. None have spoken out forcefully against the “Big Lie” that Trump and many Republicans are using to undermine confidence in U.S. elections. This should worry Montanans.

Two premier international democracy tracking institutions — the V-Dem Institute of Sweden and the U.S.-based Freedom House — rate the current Republican Party as anti-democratic. Senior Republican Michael Gerson stated that the party under Trump might as well be called the “American Fascist Party.” Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) says it is the “American Seditionist Party,” in part for its refusal to support a bipartisan investigation of the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Both Daines and Rosendale voted against the investigation of the worst attack on American democracy in over 150 years.