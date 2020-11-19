Guest opinion: Montana Rescue Mission needs your help

This $12 million project is both exciting and overdue. Our current buildings do not offer the room sizes that social distancing requires, elevators for those with mobility issues or private bathrooms, and as a result we find ourselves challenged to serve all the people needing our care. With the new campus, these barriers will be removed, additional dignity will be provided and a more inclusive range of guests will be able to access our services. Combined, both the larger physical space of brick and mortar and the robust programming will effectively allow for guests to move out of homelessness and into a productive role in our community.

I am happy to report that our generous community, along with the tax credit award, has already helped us reach 60% of our total funding goal. $7 million of the $12 million is already raised. We are so thankful for this initial outpouring of support! I am calling on you, my friends and neighbors in Billings to help us reach our goal and raise the final $5 million. I am certain that together we can care for our neighbors who are needy and disconnected to offer a hand up rather than a hand out. Recent capital projects at other local non-profits show us that each of us in Billings cares. I invite you to show you care for the most underserved at this exceptional time of need in our community when more people are unemployed and losing their housing and where shelter numbers are increasing.

Would you please participate in our capital campaign? Please send donations earmarked for the “Unified Campus” to Montana Rescue Mission P.O. Box 3232 Billings MT 591033232, or give your gift online at www.montanarescuemission.org today. Together, we can make Billings a home for all of our residents and a place where everyone knows we care for them and where all our residents experience God’s love.

Rev. Matthew Lundgren is executive director of the Montana Rescue Mission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0