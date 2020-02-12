Guest opinion: Montana's elk hunting traditions worth preserving

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FWP had been trying late seasons for many years, only to see elk numbers continue to grow and harvest numbers drop. They simply weren’t working to reduce elk numbers. The late seasons were creating a structure that led to large groups of elk migrating to lands that were off limits to hunting, resulting in hunters harvesting fewer elk during the general season. Hunter participation and harvest in the late seasons simply wasn’t compensating for the reduced harvest during the general season when the vast majority of hunters were in the field.

To be clear, hunting on private land is a privilege. Private property rights are sacred in Montana. At the same time, wildlife is a public trust resource. For decades our best tool for managing the wildlife has been the public hunter in strong partnership with landowners. Hunters and landowners need each other.

But as millions of acres of private land have been locked off to hunting, game damage problems have escalated. This has also increased the hunter numbers for landowners that do allow access. I fear hunters are losing the culture of meeting and appreciating the landowners that do allow access, with some hunters even feeling they have “the right” to hunt Block Management lands rather than recognizing the goodwill of the landowners willing to be in a program that provides desperately needed access for minimal compensation.