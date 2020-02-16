Guest opinion: Montana's prison, parole merry-go-round

For them, repeated violations of even relatively minor rules can lead to a disciplinary hearing, additional restrictions or a ride on the probation and parole-to-prison merry-go-round. The Council of State Government’s report found that 41% of all persons admitted to Montana prisons in 2017 were placed behind bars for parole or probation violations, including conviction for new offenses. But sooner or later these back-to-prison inmates will return on parole once again with a new set of supervised restrictions to deal with.

The size of Montana’s merry-go-round is staggering. For the years 2014-2017, according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, prison admissions totaled 10,152. During this four-year period it is likely that as many as 3,000 men and women (30% x 10,152) were returned to prison not for breaking any law but for violating their parole and probation rules.

If Montana’s parole and probation programs had worked as intended during 2014-2017, thousands of offenders would not have been locked behind bars but would have remained under community supervision — where they could work on putting their lives back together. That would have dramatically lowered the state’s prison population and saved Montana taxpayers about $36,000 a year for each inmate remaining out of prison. How might this happen?