Guest opinion: Montana tax credit rule discriminates against Christians

If all you’ve read about the Espinoza case is Raph Graybill’s column in last week’s Gazette, you might think Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte were the plaintiffs rather than Kendra Espinoza, a single mom in Kalispell. Espinoza’s young daughters had attended Stillwater Christian School because of a scholarship program those of us in the Legislature enacted in 2015. The program provides a tax credit of up to $150 for donations to a scholarship fund benefiting public schools, private secular schools, and private religious schools.
Graybill insists the program will “erase parts of our Constitution.” If that were true, Gov. Steve Bullock would’ve vetoed it. He didn’t. Instead, Bullock barred all religious schools from participating in it. Thus, Espinoza’s daughters could receive scholarships from the program if they attended Kalispell Montessori but not if they attended Stillwater Christian. Both schools are state-accredited and have good reputations. But one was barred from the program based solely on religion.
Bullock’s attorney told the Supreme Court last week that Montana isn’t required to finance private schools. True, Chief Justice John Roberts responded, just like it isn’t required to build a swimming pool. But if it does, it can’t deny access to African American swimmers when “too many” start showing up.
Too many religious schools showed up to participate in Montana’s tax-credit scholarship program — so Montana Democrats excluded all of them.
You have free articles remaining.
Why, Roberts asked, is such religious discrimination any less odious than racial discrimination?
Graybill argues the scholarship program “plac[es] the state’s stamp of approval on some religions over others.” This is disingenuous. The enrollment of Espinoza’s daughters in Stillwater Christian placed her stamp of approval on the school’s Evangelical Christianity. It did not place Montana’s stamp of approval on that religion any more than a student using a GI Bill at Carroll College places the federal government’s stamp of approval on Catholicism.
Politics, not constitutional principles, explain Graybill’s obsession with locking low income families out of Christian schools. Appeals to religious bigotry energize turnout amongst today’s Democratic base voters the way that appeals to racial bigotry energized Southern Democrats a century ago.
So now Graybill, a candidate for attorney general, is advocating Jim Crow for Christians and betting that standing in front of Stillwater’s schoolhouse door to block an evangelical family will rally his Democrats the way George Wallace rallied his when he stood in front of the University of Alabama to block African Americans.
That strategy will likely carry the day in a primary decided by today’s Democrats. And if Graybill’s lucky enough to draw a feckless GOP opponent, it might just carry the day on Nov. 3.
Matthew Monforton, R-Bozeman, is an attorney who served a term in the Montana House and regularly writes for TheResurgent.com