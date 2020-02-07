Guest opinion: Montana tax credit rule discriminates against Christians

If all you’ve read about the Espinoza case is Raph Graybill’s column in last week’s Gazette, you might think Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte were the plaintiffs rather than Kendra Espinoza, a single mom in Kalispell. Espinoza’s young daughters had attended Stillwater Christian School because of a scholarship program those of us in the Legislature enacted in 2015. The program provides a tax credit of up to $150 for donations to a scholarship fund benefiting public schools, private secular schools, and private religious schools.

Graybill insists the program will “erase parts of our Constitution.” If that were true, Gov. Steve Bullock would’ve vetoed it. He didn’t. Instead, Bullock barred all religious schools from participating in it. Thus, Espinoza’s daughters could receive scholarships from the program if they attended Kalispell Montessori but not if they attended Stillwater Christian. Both schools are state-accredited and have good reputations. But one was barred from the program based solely on religion.

Bullock’s attorney told the Supreme Court last week that Montana isn’t required to finance private schools. True, Chief Justice John Roberts responded, just like it isn’t required to build a swimming pool. But if it does, it can’t deny access to African American swimmers when “too many” start showing up.