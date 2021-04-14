Guest opinion: Montana won't get fooled again ... or will it?

And that brings us to this legislative session and Senate Bill 379, Northwestern Energy’s bold attempt to guarantee their profits and line their investors' pockets. In rebuilding our utility system after the deregulation debacle, the PSC allowed NorthWestern Energy to purchase an interest in Colstrip and put it into customer rates, meaning that we all pay.

Coal power is dying just like VHS tapes and buggy whips. While Republicans love to point fingers and blame renewable energy and environmental regulations, the fact is that fracking has increased gas supply and driven down the cost of generating power. Anyone with half a lick of sense wants to get out of the coal business. That includes utility companies across the country and energy companies who own shares in the plants at Colstrip. But NorthWestern Energy is clinging the corpse of the coal industry hoping to use political trickery to eliminate their risk and make the rest of us pay for their refusal to accept reality.

Northwestern is holding the bag for a plant which can only remain viable if it is propped up by the Republican Legislature and Gianforte administration. So, they turn to Senator Steve Fitzpatrick, Republican from Great Falls, to introduce a bill protecting them. His only apparent qualification on energy issues is that his father is the former lobbyist for NorthWestern Energy. Fitzpatrick’s bill is really bad for consumers.