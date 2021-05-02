Guest opinion: Montanans can be proud of 67th Legislature

The 67th Session of the Montana Legislature is one that Montanans can be proud of. Voters sent us to Helena with a mandate to change the way state government does business. At the beginning of the session, we made policy promises that we are proud to report we have delivered on.

Our primary constitutional duty is to pass a balanced state budget. We created a conservative budget by keeping state spending below inflation and population growth while still responsibly funding government operations. We positioned our economy to come back stronger than ever by reducing taxes and regulations. The tax-reform package that we passed puts nearly $120 million back into the hands of Montanans. The Republican approach has been comprehensive with income, property, and business taxes all being simplified and reduced.

The Legislature upheld individual rights and freedoms including expanding 2nd Amendment rights, protecting life, establishing digital privacy protections, and ensuring other civil liberties that Montanans cherish are upheld. We safeguarded our outdoor heritage with reforms to FWP, public lands, and wildlife management. This included funding for infrastructure and conservation packages in every Montana county as well as expanding the membership of the FWP Commission and better balancing predator control and wild game policies.