Guest opinion: Montanans deserve fair districts

But population equality isn’t the only criterion Republican proposals ignore. The Commission’s goal for fairness states “no plan may be drawn to unduly favor a political party.” Commissioners also voted in a bipartisan, unanimous fashion to consider competitiveness as a goal in achieving fairness. All five Democratic map proposals allow one competitive district where voters will hear serious debate and have a realistic opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice from either party. All four Republican plans gerrymander the districts to create two safe Republican seats and stifle competition. Partisan power grabs like this are designed to guarantee that both Montana’s members of congress will be chosen in Republican primaries by a minority of Montana voters, disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of general election voters and fueling political polarization.

Republican Commissioners have pointed to the publicly available election data they used to draw their proposals and explained that they will judge competitiveness using the results of only two races. It just so happens that the two races they’ll use featured Democratic incumbents who also turn out to be the two very best-performing Democratic candidates in recent history. They’ve asked that you don’t look at any of the other election results that are also available on the same website. How’s that for transparency?