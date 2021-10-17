Guest opinion: Montanans deserve fair districts

For the first time in thirty years, Montanans will have the opportunity to elect two members of Congress. The Districting and Apportionment Commission is currently taking testimony on nine different proposals for congressional district lines that will stand for the next decade. In July, the Commission adopted mandatory criteria and state goals to meet our Montana and United States Constitutional mandates ensuring one person, one vote.
As Democratic Commissioners, we are proud to put forward five different map proposals that meet the mandatory criteria for population equality, contiguity, and compactness and balance the important bipartisan goals that the Commission agreed will best ensure a fair and representative map for our state. Despite the criteria and goals almost unanimously adopted over the summer, Republicans proposed four maps that eliminate competition and artificially ensure a clear party advantage in both districts. These proposals don’t meet our adopted goals. These proposals are gerrymandering.
Montanans are capable of evaluating the facts of the nine proposals and judging for themselves which maps are fair. All five Democratic proposals meet the mandatory criteria for population equality. Four achieve perfect population equality down to the person, and the fifth has a population deviation of only 175 people while strictly following county lines.
The four Republican proposals slash through small towns and have population deviations that range from one person all the way to an overall deviation of 7,551 people. In total, the population deviation on the four Republican plans is more than 48 times higher than the other five Commission proposals. It seems partisan advantage has taken precedence over the most basic requirement of redistricting: population equality.
But population equality isn’t the only criterion Republican proposals ignore. The Commission’s goal for fairness states “no plan may be drawn to unduly favor a political party.” Commissioners also voted in a bipartisan, unanimous fashion to consider competitiveness as a goal in achieving fairness. All five Democratic map proposals allow one competitive district where voters will hear serious debate and have a realistic opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice from either party. All four Republican plans gerrymander the districts to create two safe Republican seats and stifle competition. Partisan power grabs like this are designed to guarantee that both Montana’s members of congress will be chosen in Republican primaries by a minority of Montana voters, disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of general election voters and fueling political polarization.
Republican Commissioners have pointed to the publicly available election data they used to draw their proposals and explained that they will judge competitiveness using the results of only two races. It just so happens that the two races they’ll use featured Democratic incumbents who also turn out to be the two very best-performing Democratic candidates in recent history. They’ve asked that you don’t look at any of the other election results that are also available on the same website. How’s that for transparency?
Preventing gerrymandering and allowing competitive districts is fundamental to the very health of our representative democracy. When either party dominates a district, the winner of that party’s primary ultimately determines the general election winner. This results in candidates pandering to the most extreme elements of their political party and contributes to the current toxic state of our political system. Both sides know this, which is why Republican Commissioners joined us in voting to adopt criteria to ensure fair plans that consider competitiveness and forbid favoring either party. We’re not sure what changed since July, but the criteria and goals did not.
You can view and comment on all nine map proposals at mtredistricting.gov and find independent analysis on proposals at https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/redistricting-2022-maps/montana/.
Joe Lamson and Kendra Miller are the Democrats on the Redistricting Commission.