Guest opinion: Montana's rivers need Sen. Daines' help

What would Montana be like if we didn’t have cool, clear, free-flowing rivers full of wild trout? How would it affect the two mainstays of our economy — agriculture and outdoor recreation? Would it be worth living here anymore? Would we even be able to live here anymore?

If you asked me those questions a year ago, I wouldn’t have taken them very seriously. After all, rivers are the lifeblood of our state. They’re the source of more than half of our drinking water. They water our crops. They provide boundless opportunities for outdoor recreation, enriching our lives and driving Montana’s $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy.

This summer’s punishing drought has given us a glimpse of what life would be like without healthy rivers, and it’s not pretty. This past July, for example, my friends and I had to cancel our planned float down the Smith River because of historically low flows. Hundreds of other Montanans were forced to do the same. It’s always a bit of a gamble to float the Smith, but this year low flows ended the floating season a month earlier than normal.