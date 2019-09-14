We are writing this letter as former career senior executives of the Bureau of Land Management. We recently reviewed a July 16, 2019 letter from former Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Balash to Senator Murkowski, Chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The letter concerned the functional dismantling of the BLM Headquarters located in Washington, D.C. As former members of the Senior Executive Service, we are opposed to this proposal and feel it is a very ill-advised move, not only for BLM, but for the sound management of America’s public lands entrusted to the agency’s care.
It appears the Department of the Interior is planning to move the BLM career HQ leadership to Grand Junction, Colorado, and scatter their staffs to the other western states. The rationale for this action includes reasons such as: placing decision-making closer to the ground; making it easier for western constituents and stakeholders to meet with HQ officials; increasing the western culture of BLM HQ employees; making the agency more responsive to the needs of western constituents; and saving money. There are no data, cost-benefit analyses, or other accounting that suggest these are problems needing to be “fixed” by such a drastic and costly action. In fact, nearly all (97 percent) of the BLM employees are already located in approximately 120 towns throughout the West. They have been delegated authority to make land use decisions as they weigh public interest, resource conditions, cooperating agency concerns, and BLM policy.
As former SES leaders with many decades of public lands management experience, we strongly believe the BLM HQ should remain in the Washington, D. C. area to provide immediate and efficient support to the Department, Administration, Congress, Office of Management and Budget, and other closely aligned federal agencies. With just 3% of its total workforce located in the Washington, D.C. HQ, BLM provides this professional support to the department along with internal interdisciplinary budget, policy, oversight, and expertise support to the BLM.
We would ask that you not implement this dismantling of the BLM HQ:
You have free articles remaining.
- Moving the employees out of Washington, D.C., will not aid the decision-making process. It will, however, eliminate the BLM’s participation in the daily legislative, budget, and policy discussions and interaction with the department, OMB, other agencies, and Congress in Washington, D.C.
- Dismantling the BLM HQ will not make it easier for western constituents to meet with leadership. Unless you live in Grand Junction, the travel time and cost for nearly all westerners will be greater.
- The western culture of BLM will not change with this proposal. Nor will the responsiveness to western clientele. Ninety-seven percent of BLM employees already live and work in the West and many in Washington, D.C. have lived in the West prior to moving to Washington, D.C. This is a massive disruption and expenditure of funds for no gain.
- There will be no cost savings by dismantling the BLM HQ. In fact, it will cost to move the employees and then you will have higher graded senior policy specialists travelling constantly to complete their work. If the idea was to get more boots on the ground helping with the day to day work, the most effective way to accomplish that and save money is to direct funds to the Field Offices to hire entry level employees.
The BLM has been well organized to serve both the Washington, D.C., clientele and the western constituents. BLM manages public lands for all Americans. The proposed dismantling of BLM HQ will result in programs and policies being fragmented and inconsistent among states, or virtually all decisions being made by the DOI in Washington, D.C. without the benefit of valuable input from career professionals. This proposal, if implemented, will adversely alter the multiple-use and sustained yield concept of managing public lands for the good of all Americans as outlined in the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976.
The public lands are an asset to all Americans and the BLM is an agency with a long history of successfully managing these lands for a variety of uses. The proposed dismantling of the BLM Headquarters Office would adversely affect public service, sustainable management of public lands, and operational effectiveness with no discernable benefit to the agency's mission under law.