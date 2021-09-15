Guest opinion: MSU Billings focuses on supporting student success

Student success is more important now than ever. With the coronavirus pandemic having consumed our lives for the past year and a half, many students had to drop out, reduce their course loads, or delay college due to life circumstances and uncertainty. The student population at MSU Billings is unique; many students have families, work full-time, and some struggle to complete their degrees due to family and financial obligations. However, this should not be a deterrent for any of our current or prospective students to start or complete their degree.

At MSU Billings, student success is our main driver. Our main focus is doing whatever it takes to meet students’ needs whether they be recent high school graduates or adults looking to finish — or start a degree. We want our students to be successful and graduate with a degree that will improve their career opportunities so they can provide a good life for themselves and their families. MSU Billings has great resources to support student success such as the Academic Support Center, Advising and Student Support Services/TRIO, Career & Employment Services, Disability Support Services, Military and Veteran’s Success Center, Veteran’s Upward Bound, Native American Achievement Center, Financial Aid, New Student Services, and Student Health Services which includes a growing mental health counseling and support component.