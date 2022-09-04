Guest opinion: MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa welcomes students

Fall semester at MSU Billings starts Wednesday, Sept. 7. I look forward to meeting new students and seeing all the new and exciting things that will happen on campus this year.

I have always enjoyed the start of the school year. Growing up, I looked forward to starting school so much that I had a difficult time sleeping the night before. Years later, nothing has changed. I am as excited for the new school year now as I was then.

All of us at MSU Billings are excited to welcome our new and returning students to campus and have a jam-packed schedule during our Welcome Week; from trolley tours of downtown Billings, guided hikes, and ZooMontana trips, to a Mustangs baseball game on Sept. 7 where I will be throwing the first pitch.

Last week I presented a State of the University address to our entire faculty and staff and highlighted many of the achievements from the past year. I am impressed by all that MSU Billings faculty and staff continually accomplish.

One of these achievements is our commitment to our student success. Our Retention and Graduation Plan calls for implementing best practices and data-informed strategies to identify and eliminate barriers to student success. As a result, we increased our fall 2021 to spring 2022 retention rate by five percent, which is the largest increase we have experienced in a while. This is where our focus will be going forward.

Our students are not revenue opportunities to be tracked; they are human beings with stories to be told and dreams to nurture. While enrollment numbers are part of tracking success, it is not the whole picture. I have always said that the most expensive college degree is the one that is unfinished. Preparation beyond high school, whether it is a certificate, associate degree, bachelor’s degree or beyond, is imperative to developing critical thinking, problem solving, and lifelong learning skills that expand long-term earning power. Therefore, retaining our students and ensuring that they graduate is our priority.

At MSU Billings, we help students with grit succeed. To do so, we are reinventing how we do things and changing our systems to support student success. We are becoming brokers of educational opportunities rather than just offering classes.

We support high-risk students and students with grit while maintaining academic rigor and accountability. Through these actions, we are empowering our students as partners in developing their paths and achieving their educational goals.

Higher education is in a state of long-overdue disruption. MSU Billings has the opportunity to be on the cutting edge of this disruption. Author Dan Phelan in his 2016 book “Unrelenting, Change, Innovation, and Risk” states, “we must avoid unnecessary distractions to make room for new and uncharted waters as we concurrently navigate the changing expectations of students, the rapid acceleration of technology, and changing workforce needs,” all while advancing MSU Billings and focusing on student success.

We must be willing to stretch ourselves to new possibilities for the future of MSU Billings’ students. What will not change is our strength of being student-centered and meeting the needs of our students, whether they are recent high school graduates or adults finishing or starting a degree.