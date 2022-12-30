Guest opinion: MT recreationalists and snowmobile groups endorse the Big Sky, Crazy Mountain Land Exchange

In early November, the U.S. Forest Service sponsored an updated land exchange that seeks to consolidate checkerboarded land and increase public access to thirty square miles of public lands on the eastern side of the Crazy Mountains. The exchange would also increase public land access near The Inspiration Divide Trail #8 in the Madison Range near Big Sky, Montana. The U.S. Forest Service has brought this proposal into the required 45-day comment period.

Specifically, on the Big Sky aspect of the exchange where we have focused our attention, the public would gain 605 acres of mid-elevation lands along Inspiration Divide Trail #8 for public use, including over the snow use, in exchange for 500 acres of steep and rocky high-elevation expert ski terrain adjacent to the Yellowstone Club. Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service is going to enhance Trail #8 to be more passable for winter and summer use by doing a small reroute in a traditionally technical location.

While we appreciated that numerous Montana stakeholders, along with the U.S. Forest Service, worked together to improve access to public land and increase recreational opportunities, we initially had concerns about how the exchange would affect snowmobile recreation near Buck Ridge on the land the public would trade. In particular, the land around Trail 468 that provides access to the back side of Eglise Peak and into the Third Yellow Mule Drainage would be part of the current exchange property.

For that reason, we expressed concerns with the current draft proposal to the stakeholders in the exchange.

After making our concerns of the loss of snowmobile terrain known during the public meeting we were approached in good faith by the Yellowstone Club, who is the landowner with the land included in the exchange, that contained the area in question. The Yellowstone Club was asking for ways to address our concerns.

After productive discussions, we were able to swiftly find a resolution that would not only address our concerns about Trail 468 but would actually increase the overall land in the U.S. Forest Service’s (public’s) hands to benefit public use, including over the snow recreation opportunities. The Yellowstone Club offered to shrink their lands that would be part of the exchange to preserve the prime snowmobile area currently open to the public and accommodate a solution for our concerns.

While the U.S. Forest Service has ultimate ownership and approval over this land exchange, the Yellowstone Club and our recreational sports associations will request the Forest Service to adopt the revised Eglise Ridge boundary adjustment proposal with a willing partnership. We collectively believe more public land in public hands will be embraced by the U.S. Forest and are hopeful the final iteration will include our modification.

This is the Montana way.

Neighbors, stakeholders, and interested parties, all advocating for their positions and working together collaboratively to achieve meaningful results for the public.

We are proud to support the proposed land exchange with the stakeholder negotiated boundary adjustment.