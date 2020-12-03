Guest opinion: Much more should be done in Forest Service plan for southern Crazies

Last summer, the U.S. Forest Service released its final draft of the Custer Gallatin National Forest plan revision. The Forest Service is now considering objections to that plan before it signs its record of decision and begins implementing the plan, which should occur sometime in spring of 2021.
The Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation is pleased that the final draft of the plan included some protections for the southern half of the Crazy Mountains, a range we call Awaxaawippíia. The protections — which include recommended Wilderness, a designated backcountry area, and the creation of an Area of Tribal Importance — are in recognition of the profound role these mountains play in our collective culture, history and spiritual lives.
Aside from the ceremonial significance of the Crazy Mountains to the Apsaalooke community, they also occupy a central place on the landscape — situated as an iconic lighthouse in a region of staggering vitality and contrast. They lie at the heart of Montana’s rich and treasured mosaic of culture and diversity, a heritage to celebrate, which dates back over 13,000 years and spawned one of humanity’s great achievements: Plains Sign Language. As a sacred and shared landscape, we all have a stake in preserving their integrity.
Along those lines of acknowledgement and respect, there is much more the Forest Service can do with the Custer Gallatin Forest plan to ensure that portions of the Crazies remain free and clear for all of us.
First, it needs to more adequately describe the conditions within the Area of Tribal Importance that make the Crazy Mountains such a significant cultural landscape for the Apsáalooke community and by extension, all Montanans, as we are friends and neighbors whose lives are enriched by each other’s heritage and traditions. The proposed desired conditions in the plan fail to specifically describe the wild nature, solitude and other characteristics that underscore what makes the mountains sacred and worth protecting. The Forest Service also needs to provide tangible benchmarks toward which management goals should be directed.
Secondly, to ensure these desired conditions are met, it’s vital the Forest Service closely consult with the Apsaalooke Nation in any decisions it makes for the Area of Tribal Importance. While the proposed plan includes a goal for ongoing tribal consultation, it does not provide any clarity around when or how it will be conducted. Forest managers and tribal officials would both benefit from having that clarity.
For example, that the uses of the area must be compatible with desired conditions and compatibility shall be determined through government to government consultation, which need to include imbedded strategies to maintain cultural communications integrity throughout political upheaval and community crisis. Beyond this, there are good examples of strong standards around consultation requirements in the Helena Lewis and Clark proposed plan, which focuses on the Badger-Two Medicine area.
Thirdly, and in that vein, because of the overall lack of wilderness protection, we would like to see the backcountry area expanded to include the area between Dry Creek and North Amelong Creek.
Finally, we’re asking the Forest Service to prohibit mountain biking within the backcountry areas. Mountain bikes would diminish the natural state of these areas, where contemporary folks can still experience the authentic environment where their ancestors prayed for blessings and well-being for themselves and their communities. There are currently no mountain bike trails in the backcountry area, although there are many trails elsewhere in the range. Rather than transforming the area into a recreation playground, it should be held in the light of reverence.
Over the past year and a half, we’ve seen a surge of support for protecting the Crazy Mountains, something the Montana Wilderness Association and I helped spark when we co-produced a film called “Awaxaawippíia: The Crow Nation’s Sacred Ties,” (To view the film, visit wildmontana.org/crazymountains.) The film received enthusiastic support at screenings in Bozeman, Livingston and Billings, drawing close to a thousand people. That remarkable support for the Crazies was borne out in 420 comments submitted to the Forest Service, calling for continued preservation of the range and giving the Apsaalooke Nation a more meaningful role in determining the future management of the mountains.
Now it’s up to the Forest Service to fully honor all of our collective ties to the Crazy Mountains and ensure they are managed in a way that respects how important they are not just to the Apsaalooke Nation, but to Montanans across the state.
Shane Doyle, an enrolled member of the Crow Tribe from Crow Agency, has a Master’s degree in Native American Studies and a Ph.D. in education, both from Montana State University. He is a founding member of Native Nexus, an educational consulting company that helps with implementing Indian education for all.
