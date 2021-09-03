Guest opinion: Need more water? Cloud seeding could help

Water is our lifeblood and sustains all amenities, entities and users in this state. Its future market value is immeasurable. All water resources begin with a drop of rain or a flake of snow. Water is a finite commodity and its availability is based on our ability to enhance and manage water use throughout the water cycle. We must enhance every aspect of its journey from the clouds to the ocean for the benefit of all users.
Drought unapologetically reminds us of water’s importance to all life, but it also shows the resilience of the landscapes we live in. Rather than squabbling and pointing fingers we need to embrace precipitation and water management practices that make a difference in the long term. It all begins with the amount of precipitation received and how we manage our watersheds for yield and the impacts of evapotranspiration. Initially we need to get the precipitation into the soil profile where it becomes available as ground and surface water.
Once precipitation falls upon the landscape there are many practices that can be implemented to augment its benefits. Management for watershed yield, off stream and instream surface water storage, groundwater storage, return flows, conservation, efficiency, and water treatments supporting repeated uses are some of the practices available. It takes insight and foresight to understand and apply objective analysis to determine the practicality and efficacy of these practices. Water use is only physically lost when it flows past its legal place of use or through evapotranspiration where water is transferred from the land to the atmosphere by evaporation from the soil and other surfaces and by transpiration from plants.
Cloud seeding is a form of weather modification used in over 150 countries and 9 surrounding states to enhance the natural precipitation process and generate up to 15% more precipitation from moisture-laden clouds passing overhead. It was first recognized in the 1940s and has developed into a science-based and time tested technology that enhances high mountain snowpack, rainfall, hail abatement and fog suppression. Cloud seeding utilizes aircraft and/or ground seeders to introduce small inert silver iodide particles into specifically identified moisture laden clouds. This mimics microscopic dust particles causing water molecules to condense and fall as precipitation. Current research has proven the inert silver iodide agent used is environmentally safe. Only 1% of the moisture in a seeded cloud is harvested which limits negative downwind impacts to other users. Initiation of a cloud seeding program requires trained meteorological professionals to assess the potential of site specific areas proposed by interested entities. The additional water produced via this technology belongs to the state and is available for all water uses.
Idaho Power along with a collaborative group of 52 diversified local water users, and the Idaho Department of Water Resources have developed a cloud seeding program in four basins to increase high mountain snowpack. The benefit of this program increased the average unregulated runoff to over 1 million acre feet of additional water. This correlates to half the capacity of Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
SB 29 was introduced in the last session of the Legislature to amend current regulations allowing interested entities an opportunity to use cloud seeding as a method to increase high mountain snow packs in all Montana watersheds and especially those of the Missouri and Yellowstone Rivers and their tributaries. Similar to Idaho, Montana could experience an increase in precipitation if this technology was developed.
Per this legislation, applicants are responsible for environmental assessment, developing a well-run program managed by a certified meteorologist, following mandated suspension guidelines to mitigate risk, and providing insurance for negligent actions. The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is the managing agency and bears only the cost of developing and implementing the regulations.
This legislation failed because of misguided 30-year-old biases and partisan politics. We can do better by researching, understanding, and supporting cloud seeding as a water management tool in the future. Montana must wake up and utilize all the practices available to enhance our water resources.
Jim Hagenbarth was born and raised in southwestern Montana attending local schools and receiving a Business Management degree from the University of Notre Dame. His ranching experience for over 50 years in southwest Montana and southeast Idaho has developed his belief that the diversity and sustainability of a working landscape and its communities are far more important than individual species.