Guest opinion: Need more water? Cloud seeding could help

Water is our lifeblood and sustains all amenities, entities and users in this state. Its future market value is immeasurable. All water resources begin with a drop of rain or a flake of snow. Water is a finite commodity and its availability is based on our ability to enhance and manage water use throughout the water cycle. We must enhance every aspect of its journey from the clouds to the ocean for the benefit of all users.

Drought unapologetically reminds us of water’s importance to all life, but it also shows the resilience of the landscapes we live in. Rather than squabbling and pointing fingers we need to embrace precipitation and water management practices that make a difference in the long term. It all begins with the amount of precipitation received and how we manage our watersheds for yield and the impacts of evapotranspiration. Initially we need to get the precipitation into the soil profile where it becomes available as ground and surface water.