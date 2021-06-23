Guest opinion: New energy- and money-saving law embodies best of Montana Legislature

C-PACE allows commercial property owners to receive as much as 100% of the funds needed to upgrade their properties for greater energy efficiency, while paying back the costs slowly over time (or more quickly if preferred.) The funds are repaid through a small assessment on the building’s property taxes. Private lenders provide the funds for C-PACE upgrades and make money via interest accrued on a low-risk, property-backed investment. The best part about C-PACE is that property owners receive an energy audit to determine if they will save more on their annual energy bill than they pay out for the upgrades. So property owners are cash flow positive from the start!

In short, the risk to participate in C-PACE is almost nonexistent and everyone wins. Business owners save money immediately while increasing the value of their properties, banks have new lending opportunities, new jobs are created in the construction and energy-efficiency trades, and less pollution is emitted into the world because less energy is being consumed.

I’m an architect who designs commercial buildings with energy efficiency in mind, and I see every day what a difference energy savings can make to a business’s bottom line. Whether an office building in Billings or a ranch operation in rural Montana, energy costs are always a big expense.