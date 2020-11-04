Guest opinion: New information on that name Montana

In a column I wrote last year, I explained how in 1864 Congress applied the name “Montana” to the vast area between what were then Idaho Territory and Dakota Territory.

I observed that the name had a previous history: Montanus was a classical Latin word meaning “mountainous.” Both montanus and its feminine-singular and neuter-plural form montana — appeared frequently in Roman literature. When used as a noun, montana is best translated “mountainous country.”

Before Congress appropriated the name, Americans had called several other places “Montana.” Three of these were in the portion of Kansas Territory that later became eastern and central Colorado. For example, the City of Denver is now situated in what was briefly called Montana County, Kansas.

But Montana is more than a place name. Occasionally parents bestow it on newborn daughters, although it is somewhat rare: I’ve known only one person called Montana, a lovely and gracious woman named Montana Watts. She lived in Billings, and when I ran for governor in 2000, she was one of my most enthusiastic supporters. I was disappointed to learn that she died in 2018.