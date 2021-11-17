Guest opinion: New Infrastructure law is great news for Montana

As a farmer, I know firsthand that good things take time.

Every year, I plant my fields with crops like wheat, barley, peas, and saffron, and in July, August, and September, I harvest those crops and reap what I’ve sown.

Writing laws is much the same — and this fall, after a long spring and summer of working with Republicans and Democrats, Montana is set to reap urgently needed upgrades to our crumbling infrastructure and strong economic growth across our state, thanks to my bipartisan infrastructure bill that was just signed into law by the president. This package will invest in roads, bridges, water systems, and high-speed internet; create good-paying jobs; and allow us to compete with China.

For too long, we’ve lived off the infrastructure of our parents and our grandparents. The need to rebuild our country’s infrastructure is obvious, but like many priorities it’s been kicked down the road, ignored at worst and backfilled instead with patchwork fixes and deferred maintenance at best.

This time was different. Finally, we had 10 folks in the Senate, from both sides of the aisle, that wanted to get things done, and we negotiated this historic bill that will deliver generational investments in our state, lower costs for working families, and support Montana small businesses.