Guest opinion: New nutrient pollution rule a 'race to the bottom'

Today, nutrient pollution impacts 35% of Montana’s river miles and 22% of lakes, according to the State of Montana’s own records. Unfortunately, despite increasing degradation of our waterways from pollution, and with more demands on water resources every day, Governor Gianforte and Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality are removing fundamental protections that safeguard healthy waterways.

A law passed and signed by Gianforte during the last legislative session will put Montana in the unenviable position of being the first and only state in the union to roll back nutrient protections for our valuable and finite water resources. Tragically, the same waterway protection standards that Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is attempting to repeal are the very standards that scientific experts, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have urged states to adopt to better protect local water quality.