Guest opinion: New Year's resolutions for NorthWestern Energy

● Taking responsibility for the Madison River dewatering disaster. On November 30, Montanans woke up to the news of a severe dewatering of the Madison River — a critical economic and environmental asset for southwestern Montana. The cause was a major malfunction at NorthWestern’s Hebgen Lake Dam. NorthWestern is solely responsible for making sure water flows through its dams. In 2022, NorthWestern needs to agree to an independent investigation, commit to making impacted individuals and businesses whole, and guarantee that this type of malfunction will never happen again.

● Committing to transparency, truth, and responsibility for the West Wind Fire. It appears that NorthWestern’s utility lines were the spark that caused a massive fire near Denton that destroyed dozens of homes and businesses. Montanans deserve a full and transparent account of what happened and how NorthWestern will prevent such future catastrophes. If NorthWestern’s equipment is responsible, then it needs to ensure that impacted individuals are made whole and its transmission system is operated in a safer manner in 2022.