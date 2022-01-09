Guest opinion: No Surprises Act is major step toward ending unexpected health care bills

A new federal law that AARP advocated for is now in effect that protects consumers against so-called "surprise" medical bills and “balance billing.”

The “No Surprises Act” which took effect Jan. 1 should help limit excessive out of pocket costs for health care consumers from surprise billing and balance billing practices.

Surprise billing happens when a patient receives an unexpected balance bill after they receive care from an out-of-network provider or at an out-of-network facility, such as a hospital. It can happen for both emergency and non-emergency care. Typically, patients don’t know the provider or facility is out-of-network until they receive the bill.

Balance billing happens when a health care provider bills a patient after the patient’s health insurance company has paid its share of the bill for out-of-network care. The balance bill is for the difference between the provider’s charge and the price the insurance company set, after the patient has paid any copays, coinsurance, or deductibles. This practice is prohibited in both Medicare and Medicaid. However, in some states, including Montana, it was allowed through employer-sponsored and commercial health care plans.