Guest opinion: Non-competitive leasing to oil and gas speculators is a rip-off for Montana

Fortunately, leaders in Congress — including the Senate’s only farmer, Montana's Jon Tester — have proposed some long overdue, common sense reforms to help prevent environmental devastation. Tester’s legislation — which was expected to be introduced this week — would end the practice of non-competitive leasing, reduce government waste, and ensure a fair return for publicly-owned land. His reforms will allow the federal government to better allocate time and resources for taking care of our public lands. It will allow our lands to be improved for hunting and fishing access, for wildlife conservation, and for farming and ranching. In short, the lands will once again be managed for multiple uses so that they can remain healthy and survive for future generations.