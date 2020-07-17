Guest opinion: Non-competitive leasing to oil and gas speculators is a rip-off for Montana

As a rancher, hunter, conservationist, and general lover of public lands, I’ve been appalled by the way oil and gas speculators can scoop up leases for our public lands at rock bottom prices. It happens when leases fail to sell at auction, for any of a variety of reasons, so they are offered in a process called non-competitive leasing.
There are two big problems with this system. First, it is a colossal rip-off for taxpayers, since the land goes for a bargain basement price of $1.50 an acre. Furthermore, those lands very rarely go into meaningful production, which defeats pretty efficiently the supposed revenue-generating purpose of leasing any public lands. According to the Congressional Budget Office, only 3 percent of non-competitively leased land ever gets developed. That means local communities get far less tax revenue than they should.
A bigger problem still is that once leased, those lands cannot be actively managed for other purposes, such as recreation, grazing or conservation. Two years ago, a London-based company used the non-competitive loophole to lease approximately 67,000 acres near Miles City, which has since tied up the land for other uses. The recently released Lewistown Resource Management Plan opened up 91% of the area’s 650,000 acres to oil and gas leasing. Just imagine how many acres could be snapped up — and effectively locked up — if this wasteful practice isn’t stopped.
Fortunately, leaders in Congress — including the Senate’s only farmer, Montana's Jon Tester — have proposed some long overdue, common sense reforms to help prevent environmental devastation. Tester’s legislation — which was expected to be introduced this week — would end the practice of non-competitive leasing, reduce government waste, and ensure a fair return for publicly-owned land. His reforms will allow the federal government to better allocate time and resources for taking care of our public lands. It will allow our lands to be improved for hunting and fishing access, for wildlife conservation, and for farming and ranching. In short, the lands will once again be managed for multiple uses so that they can remain healthy and survive for future generations.
If you are someone who regularly hikes, fishes, camps or otherwise enjoys Montana’s vast public lands, I urge you to write Senator Tester to thank him for being such a strong public lands advocate. And while you’re at it, write Sen. Steve Daines and ask him to support this prudent legislation which is good for Montana’s wildlife, public lands, and our economy.
Mary Zeiss Stange is a co-founder of the Montana Artemis Alliance, a National Wildlife Federation initiative that encourages women hunters and anglers to become more involved in conservation. She and her husband Doug also operate the Crazy Woman Bison Ranch outside of Ekalaka, Montana.
