Guest opinion: Non-profit medical school is a better model

Montana is one of only four states in the nation without a medical school, although we'll likely be welcoming our first one soon. Two are vying for the honor of serving our great state, one not-for-profit, one for-profit. In 2015 Montana rejected a for-profit medical school and that should be the case now as well.
One of the schools, Rocky Vista University, is a for-profit medical school. In 2019 the school sold out to the private equity firm Medforth Global Healthcare Education, which also owns a huge medical school in the Caribbean (St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies). In 2019 when that occurred, Rocky Vista’s own medical students questioned whether Medforth Global Healthcare Education bought Rocky Vista partially to secure scarce US-based rotations for its huge Caribbean school’s medical students. Private equity firms typically seek to increase value of an asset and then flip it and take a profit/gain. Because of that, it is hard to say who will own Rocky Vista several years down the road. In our opinion, medical education is not the place for the profit-driven motivations of a Wall Street-owned, for-profit medical school.
The other contender seeking to expand into Montana is Touro University System, a long-established, not-for-profit, mission-driven university system that operates one MD (Medical Doctor) and four DO (Doctor of Osteopathy) medical schools across the country, as well as many other programs and degrees. Part of Touro’s mission is to assist underserved populations and in Montana that certainly includes our Tribal and Native American populations.
The planned medical school will be a DO medical school. This type of medical school tends to graduate a higher portion of primary care physicians, which Montana — particularly rural Montana — needs.
When it comes to our health, Montana didn’t want to bet on an institution that makes decisions based on financial gain and profit six years ago, and we shouldn’t now either.
Montana definitely needs a medical school, but let’s make sure the school serving Montana has the proper motivations.
Respectfully,
Patrick Galvas, DO, PhD Ed Buttrey
Dr. Patrick Galvas, DO, Ph.D., is a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, affiliated with Benefis in Great Falls. State Rep Ed Buttrey of Great Falls represents House District 21.