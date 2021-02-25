Guest opinion: Non-profit medical school is a better model

Montana is one of only four states in the nation without a medical school, although we'll likely be welcoming our first one soon. Two are vying for the honor of serving our great state, one not-for-profit, one for-profit. In 2015 Montana rejected a for-profit medical school and that should be the case now as well.

One of the schools, Rocky Vista University, is a for-profit medical school. In 2019 the school sold out to the private equity firm Medforth Global Healthcare Education, which also owns a huge medical school in the Caribbean (St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies). In 2019 when that occurred, Rocky Vista’s own medical students questioned whether Medforth Global Healthcare Education bought Rocky Vista partially to secure scarce US-based rotations for its huge Caribbean school’s medical students. Private equity firms typically seek to increase value of an asset and then flip it and take a profit/gain. Because of that, it is hard to say who will own Rocky Vista several years down the road. In our opinion, medical education is not the place for the profit-driven motivations of a Wall Street-owned, for-profit medical school.