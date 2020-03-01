Guest Opinion: None call it spying

At our last work session, I was taken to the woodshed by my colleagues on the Public Service Commission. Yup. A good, old-fashioned tongue lashing — led by that paragon of professionalism, Randy Pinocci.

OK. I obviously had it coming. From Pinocci’s perspective, the extensive hacking of my PSC e-mail account, which led to 39 of my messages being dumped onto the internet, was entirely my fault. I had committed the ultimate sin. I was speaking and writing openly about the work of the Public Service Commission, hoping the sunlight of public awareness might have an antiseptic effect on a diseased and dysfunctional PSC.

By the way, Pinocci, with the help of Chairman Brad Johnson, was one of the hackers, having twice requested and received all of my e-mails through the Department of Administration. These commissioners had a specific goal of keeping this secret from me. Had they followed required protocol and requested the e-mails through the PSC itself, I would have been appropriately notified. But that would have involve more of that sunlight thing that they don’t like. No, this little caper needed to be hidden from view. Commission view. Staff view. My view. And none dare call it spying.