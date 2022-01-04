Guest opinion: NorthWestern Energy's Laurel plant proposal is a no-go

You might be wondering what would induce NorthWestern to chain customers to a worn-out, old technology when clean energy sources are ever cheaper, healthier, more reliable and better for our climate. Simply put, NWE makes a bigger profit when it owns the generating plant. The corporation is guaranteed an 11% rate of return on its investments, including on the large operating and maintenance costs that come with gas power plants. How handy for NorthWestern shareholders, and how unfair for us, the customers. We’re currently locked out of any public input process, yet we are the ones who will pay over the next decades, even though the full costs have not been made public.