Guest opinion: Off the Streets offers the fundamental benefit of safe shelter

A pregnant woman with a toddler and two teenage sons. She lost her childcare and job to the pandemic. Unemployment ran out and when the eviction moratorium was lifted, her family had nowhere else to turn. Depression and anxiety have only worsened in recent months.
A Vietnam veteran who uses a wheelchair after having his left leg amputated. He drinks heavily to forget his time in combat and escape the reality that has gotten him here.
A single father with three school-aged daughters. The girls’ mother left one drug-fueled weekend and never returned. Their father has been struggling to keep it together ever since.
A young woman who has been bought and sold at the hands of human traffickers. She has extensive physical and mental health needs that are difficult to navigate. All of this, in addition to being homeless, prevents her from returning to another Montana town where she has family and more support.
These are some of the everyday circumstances that could lead a person to seek overnight shelter. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, we want to illuminate the dark, winding path that can sometimes lead to a person experiencing homelessness… and shine a light on collaborative solutions that are paving the way forward.
Off The Streets is a temporary, low-barrier shelter that was quickly developed to respond to the growing need for safe, warm, dry accommodations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was organized and implemented within 60 days by the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care, which is a coalition of local providers who serve people experiencing homelessness.
The model of care is relatively simple. Guests are offered a warm shower and the option to have their clothing laundered overnight, then assigned to a room with a bathroom and beds with clean sheets, blankets and pillows. Provided guests are not a danger to themselves or others, the low-barrier shelter welcomes everyone, no matter what led them there or what shape they are in. Currently, only two barriers to entry exist: pets and people required to register as sexual offenders.
Off The Streets has welcomed everyone from single men and women to entire families, regardless of religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity or physical abilities. The shelter has everything from ADA accessible first-floor units to larger rooms for families to single rooms for people who need to be isolated for health reasons.
Off The Streets is only open overnight between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Guests are referred via the Community Crisis Center, which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. Trained medical staff conduct professional assessments and screening to divert people to the most appropriate services, including shelter for the night.
While the approach is straightforward, the outcomes are anything but. The Continuum of Care (CoC) is committed to entering data into a shared community database, known as the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS). This data will help the CoC educate local officials and the community about those experiencing homelessness locally. Accepting people as they are and treating them with dignity and respect helps establish relationships that allow Off The Streets to advance guests to the next level of shelter care, such as the kind offered by Family Promise, the YWCA and the Montana Rescue Mission.
Off The Streets isn’t designed to duplicate services; it’s designed to augment them. It isn’t a one-stop shop for curing all of society’s ills; it’s a starting point on the road to recovery. You won’t believe the difference that eight hours of uninterrupted sleep can make! Most of our guests wake up refreshed, having showered and with clean clothes awaiting them. This modest act of dignity alone empowers many to take the next step in their journey to recovery and sustainable long-term housing.
By offering the basics of safe shelter overnight, Off The Streets allows its founding partners in the CoC to step in the next morning with an array of solutions to real-world problems that so many people have faced at one time or another: poverty, mental illness and substance abuse. We can’t get to the heart of these issues until we address the immediate need for a safe place to sleep at night. From there, anything and everything is possible.
Patti Webster is Chair of the Continuum of Care and CEO/Executive Director of HomeFront, formerly the Housing Authority of Billings. HAB Development, a division of HomeFront, owns the motel where Off The Streets is currently housed.
Craig Barthel is Director of Off The Streets. He has a background in nonprofit leadership and business management with the passion, vision and determination to serve people experiencing homelessness.