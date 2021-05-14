Guest opinion: Off the Streets offers the fundamental benefit of safe shelter

Off The Streets isn’t designed to duplicate services; it’s designed to augment them. It isn’t a one-stop shop for curing all of society’s ills; it’s a starting point on the road to recovery. You won’t believe the difference that eight hours of uninterrupted sleep can make! Most of our guests wake up refreshed, having showered and with clean clothes awaiting them. This modest act of dignity alone empowers many to take the next step in their journey to recovery and sustainable long-term housing.

By offering the basics of safe shelter overnight, Off The Streets allows its founding partners in the CoC to step in the next morning with an array of solutions to real-world problems that so many people have faced at one time or another: poverty, mental illness and substance abuse. We can’t get to the heart of these issues until we address the immediate need for a safe place to sleep at night. From there, anything and everything is possible.

Patti Webster is Chair of the Continuum of Care and CEO/Executive Director of HomeFront, formerly the Housing Authority of Billings. HAB Development, a division of HomeFront, owns the motel where Off The Streets is currently housed. Craig Barthel is Director of Off The Streets. He has a background in nonprofit leadership and business management with the passion, vision and determination to serve people experiencing homelessness.

