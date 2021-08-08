Guest opinion: Oil and gas operations can fuel Montana's economic recovery

However, these proposals will do more harm than good to energy states like Montana. Federal policies must ensure a smooth energy transition without hurting the budgets and economies of communities that rely on natural gas and oil production. After such a devastating year filled with immense grief and financial hardship, now is the worst possible time to increase taxes and limit operations for Montana’s oil and gas operators, as well as American businesses, workers and the supply chains they rely on as we all collectively recover from the global pandemic.

Oil and gas production on federal lands brought in roughly $25 million in tax revenue for state funding this past year. This revenue goes directly into Montana’s General Fund Budget, which provides critical funds for public outlays like education, health care and conservation. In fact, in Richland County we just donated $1 million in oil and gas severance tax revenue to Sidney Health Center for an air ambulance, something that is crucial to reach those in need in a region as large and rural as ours. Without revenue from oil and gas operations, residents in Richland County and throughout the rest of Montana will see their quality of life suffer and their local communities and economies negatively impacted.