Guest opinion: Opponents' claims about guns on campus don't hold up

Montana’s Board of Regents claimed “serious harm” would occur without an injunction blocking the state’s new campus carry law. They claimed, “no harm comes from staying implementation.” A Helena-based judge granted them a temporary injunction, and any week now he is likely to make a ruling on the case.

One wonders how professors and students ever find it safe to go off campus. After all, 7.2% of Montanans have a concealed handgun permit. Now that Montana has joined the 19 other Constitutional Carry states, even more people can legally carry. Professors and students must think it is dangerous to go to restaurants, movie theaters, and grocery stores as it is very likely that someone next to them is legally carrying a gun.

Yet, somehow students and facility manage to leave campus.

Gun control advocates don’t understand that criminals seek out targets where victims can’t defend themselves, that gun-free zones make targets more attractive to criminals.

Starting June 1st, Montanans were supposed to be able to carry concealed handguns on college campuses. Faculty and staff worry that students who are angry about grades would shoot professors. People would be afraid to openly discuss issues for fear of harm, so it will be difficult to hire faculty, and students will be scared away.