For the last decade, tens of thousands of people who love Montana’s Smith River have feared and fought against its possible ruin. In 2010, the Johnny Lee Deposit was discovered by a team of geologists in Meagher County just outside of White Sulphur Springs, Montana. Much to the dismay of conservationists across the country, this ore deposit happens to be directly underneath the most important tributary to the world-famous Smith, Montana’s only permitted river.
Sheep Creek provides roughly 40% of the water to the Smith River drainage. It also provides important aquatic habitat and is a source of consistently cold water for Smith River trout. The proposed mine would be directly next to and underneath Sheep Creek. While this mine may be underground, there is still a serious concern the groundwater and surface water could be polluted and dewatered from this project.
This summer, I was lucky enough to work for the nonprofit organization Trout Unlimited. My job consisted of talking to people at Camp Baker getting ready to float the Smith and to share with them why TU has been working to protect the Smith River. I found most of the people who recreate on this river agree with TU’s position on this mining project for various reasons. They are concerned about land value deprecation, water contamination, loss of biological diversity, among others.
Not all folks I talked to opposed the project. One day at Camp Baker I was discussing the mine with a group of people when someone from another camp came over to our circle and began loudly telling everyone that we were being fed false information and that I was undermining his livelihood. When I politely argued against his statement the situation got tense. Next thing I know I was being yelled at by this man simply for voicing my opinion. This was an outlier. Most people who disagreed with me were willing to have a civil conversation about it.
Spending this summer talking to people from all walks of life, my opposition to the proposed project has only grown. I say it is the civic duty of all to protect that which cannot protect itself, while still making strides to improve your community in as many ways as possible. White Sulphur Springs is in the heart of Montana, abounding in outdoor recreation.
The foundation for developing this sustainable industry already exists. The area around White Sulphur offers a large variety of outdoor recreation opportunities including hunting, skiing, snowmobiling, rock climbing and foremost, truly unparalleled backcountry fishing and river recreation. The enterprise is there waiting to be nurtured into something sustainable and profitable for all involved.
Mining has been in Montana since our foundation in 1889. That was almost 150 years ago, before we knew exactly what impacts ore extraction has on the wildlife and water. Sure, the world still needs copper, but there are places that should be mined and places that should not. The Smith is one of those places that should be left alone or, as TU has worked to do for years, improved. It is one of those places that has been relatively undisturbed by the chaos of the outside world. It is one of those places that deserves to be heard, and so we give it a voice. No Smith River mine. Not now, not ever.