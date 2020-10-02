Guest opinion: Outdoor enthusiasts form group supporting Biden

As an adopted Montanan, I know well the role that hunting and fishing play in the state’s culture. A higher percentage of Montanans engages in these sports than do most of their fellow Americans. Montanans have a passion for the outdoors and a fierce dedication to the conservation of Big Sky country. In Montana, the outdoors is not a way of life, it is life.
Hunting and fishing put food on the table of Montanans, and with the hardships of COVID 19, this is more important than ever. Hunting and fishing are also big revenue earners for the state. According to the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in 2019 $1.3 billion was spent on hunting and fishing trip-related activities, with $289 million spent by state park visitors in local communities that support them. In addition, these sports bring families and friends together to enjoy the outdoors and each other, and to teach the next generation to respect the land.
Joe Biden recognizes this and has created an initiative that speaks to the concerns of Montanans — Sportsmen and Sportswomen for Biden.
This nationwide, bipartisan group of sportsmen and sportswomen includes leaders in conservation and outdoor advocacy groups from across the country, as well as experienced former officials from fish, wildlife and conservation agencies. Republicans and Democrats — including members of the House and Senate — have come together to ensure that the outdoors and all it represents are preserved. Key principles of the Initiative are to:
Protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans to purchase and responsibly use firearms for hunting and sporting.
Conserve America’s natural resources, including its public lands.
Increase opportunities for hunting, fishing, and other forms of outdoor recreation.
For over 20 years I have enjoyed searching for fossils on my property outside of Winnett, on the Musselshell River — where the cottonwood leaves are turning bright yellow now. Outsiders may not know, but dinosaurs are a big part of Montana’s natural heritage. The Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman is one of the finest in the United States for learning about dinosaurs and other Museums around the state also show off the fantastic life that existed here more than 60 million years ago.
My interest is not primarily in wildlife, but in the conservation of our land and water. Of course, every state must look at its natural resources and how to manage them — balancing economic growth against the need to preserve wilderness areas for future generations. But in recent years, this balance has tipped too far toward destruction of the wilderness for commercial gain — sometimes even of places that are sacred to some of our fellow Americans.
Biden’s bipartisan Initiative for Sportsmen and Sportswomen directly addresses these issues and will continue to do so in the years to come. Joe will fight to preserve and restore areas as diverse as the Great Lakes in Michigan, polluted waters in Ohio and wildlife habitats in New Mexico.
Big Sky country will benefit from this Biden Initiative because it was created by people around the United States — including in Montana — who are directly involved in enjoying and overseeing these sports and industries. Hunting, fishing and conservation are activities that should have the support of all Americans. Many other issues divide us, but these should not.
Joan Wadelton enjoys fossil hunting at her property, which straddles the Musselshell River in both Petroleum and Garfield counties. She is a former Peace Corps Volunteer and retired diplomat.
