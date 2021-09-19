Guest opinion: Pandemic exposed rigid, fragile food system

Our investments in competition go beyond just meat. USDA’s COVID relief programs are repairing the small businesses still reeling from the impacts of COVID-19, and helping keep workers safely on the job. USDA’s $700 million in pandemic assistance grants will support small-scale producers and processors—including farmers markets and seafood processors — all of whom invested heavily in adapting their businesses to protect workers and keep food flowing to consumers during the pandemic. USDA is also providing direct payments of up to $600 each to frontline farmworkers and meatpacking workers to help defray costs they incurred preparing for, preventing exposure to, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, USDA is investing $4 billion to reimagine and strengthen the food system from production to the grocery store.

Looking beyond the pandemic, a resilient food system is one prepared to withstand the effects of climate change. Right now, drought, wildfires, and other extreme weather events have further burdened farmers, ranchers, and already-strained supply chains. Extreme drought conditions in Western and Great Plains states have left ranchers without feed for their herds, exacerbated with high prices and high transportation costs. This is forcing ranchers to sell off their cattle at a loss and thinning future herds. If these conditions persist many ranchers may be forced to exit the business for good.