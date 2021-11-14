Guest opinion: Pandemic points up need to reform healthcare system

Our health care system has been pushed to the brink over the last year and a half. From the height of COVID in 2020 when hospital beds were full across the country and non-emergency treatment was being postponed nationwide, to where we are now with vaccines widely available and the most serious impacts of this disease prevented by shots, the health care system has been working in overdrive for 18 straight months.

Unfortunately, some disappointing information about health care in this country was made evidently clear when our health care system was put under a microscope during the pandemic. Chief among them being that not every individual in the United States has the same fair shot at accessing the high-quality, affordable health insurance that is needed for overall health and wellbeing.