Guest opinion: Pediatric COVID cases show need for vaccination

Nearly 29,000 Montana children have become infected with the COVID-19 virus and 155 of them have been hospitalized, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Moreover, many of our children remain susceptible to infection by this harmful pathogen.

Of those 155 children, Billings hospitals have treated 84 patients, including 32 under age five, 14 children ages 5-11 and 38 adolescents ages 12-17. Several pediatric COVID-19 patients required intensive care. At least 17 hospitalized pediatric patients were babies under one year old.

The pace of pediatric hospitalizations in Billings increased in January 2022, with 10 children admitted in that month alone for treatment of COVID-19 illness.

Fifteen young children who were suffering from both COVID-19 infection and respiratory syncytial virus simultaneously were among those hospitalized. About half of these children needed to be transferred to hospitals in Denver and Salt Lake City for care.

Billings hospitals and pediatricians have also seen patients suffering from long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, including respiratory and other problems that persist weeks or months after the child first becomes infected with the virus.

In Billings, children have also been treated for multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), which is a rare but dangerous complication of COVID-19. Statewide, 21 cases of MIS-C have been reported, including 14 since September 2021, according to the state health department. One patient was under one year old, and half of the patients were under 8 years old. MIS-C is a condition where inflammation occurs in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children diagnosed with this condition have improved with medical care.

COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of pediatric death in the U.S. Nationally, nearly 1,000 children have died of COVID-19 related illness. While COVID-19 pediatric deaths are rare, tragically, they do happen.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect your child from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms, yet Montana is lagging in protecting our children. As of mid-January, Montana ranked in the bottom half of the 50 states for vaccination of children ages 5-11. Nationwide, 8 million children in that age group had received at least one dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 5.4 million had received two doses in the first two months after the vaccine was approved for ages 5-11.

This vaccine was rigorously tested for safety and effectiveness before the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized its use. As a result, the dose for children ages 5-11 is smaller than the dose approved for ages 12 and older.

With so much misinformation circulating about COVID-19 vaccines, parents naturally have questions. The best source of factual answers is your child’s primary health care provider. As children’s doctors, we recommend COVID-19 vaccines to our patients, friends, and family, and we have had our own children vaccinated.

If your children aren’t up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine, please talk to their doctor. Having your child vaccinated will protect family members and friends, especially those who may be at high risk for severe infection.

Please choose vaccination to protect your precious children against a highly contagious disease that has hospitalized dozens of kids in Yellowstone County. We are fortunate that none of our children have died, and we owe it to them to do all we can to keep it that way.

Dr. Megan Littlefield of RiverStone Health, Dr. Kathryn Lysinger of Billings Clinic and Dr. Bo Stapler, chair of St. Vincent Healthcare Pediatrics Department, are pediatricians who care for children in Billings.

