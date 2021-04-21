Guest opinion: Please write a letter of appreciation for a great teacher

The Golden Apple Awards are the Billings community’s way of annually recognizing outstanding educators and school staff who best reflect a commitment to excellence. And perhaps never before has this recognition of school personnel been more warranted or more important than during a school year beset by challenges and uncertainties. With this in mind, the Golden Apple Committee, made up of community volunteers, is excited to recognize ALL Billings Public Schools employees for the 2020-2021 school year.

The committee is inviting parents, students, and members of the Billings community to submit Letters of Appreciation to recognize those teachers, administrators, secretaries, custodians, counselors, specialists, classroom aides, and lunchroom workers who have made education happen this year. Please select one or two special individuals and tell us stories of how they engaged students in learning and helped them grow or made the school environment a better place. Your kind words will be passed on and will make a difference.

A Golden Apple Letter of Appreciation form can be found on the Billings Public Schools website www.billingsschools.org. Letters can be submitted electronically or mailed to: Golden Apple Awards Program, 415 North 30th Street, Room 214, Billings, MT 59101. The deadline for submitting Letters of Appreciation is Friday April 23.

