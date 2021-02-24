Guest opinion: Poorly designed bill threatens medical cost-sharing groups

It would be an understatement to say that the past year has unleashed uncertainty and anxiety through the hearts and minds of Montanans. The stress of job loss, income reductions, school closures, and medical bills caused by a novel virus have tested all of us. With “health” at the crux of issues discussed around kitchen tables across the state and in the halls of the state house, it’s disappointing to see Montana’s Legislature consider a bill that would put the preferred health care choice of thousands of Montanans at risk.
Senate Bill 149 (SB 149), which is currently being considered by the Montana Legislature, seeks to protect Montana residents from confusion regarding the difference between insurance and medical cost-sharing programs like Medi-Share. But while its intentions are good, it is a poorly designed approach that will not solve the problem it intends to correct, and could have the catastrophic result of stripping the more than 1,000 Montanans who belong to Medi-Share of their health care choice, and denying the option to thousands more.
More than 1,000 members in Montana choose to belong to Medi-Share, a Christian faith-based community that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among its members. Make no mistake, medical cost-sharing programs like Medi-Share are not insurance. Indeed, the Commissioner of Securities & Insurance in 2017, Matthew Rosendale, issued a determination that Medi-Share is not insurance. Instead, these medical cost sharing programs provide a completely different structure for managing health expenses — one that many people of faith across the country prefer to health insurance.
Having served our members for nearly 30 years, Medi-Share knows that transparency and clarity are central to the success of any product or service. Organizations that deal in deception don’t last long. That’s why we support legislation that would further clarify and reduce any possibility of confusion among the public about what health care sharing programs like Medi-Share are, and what they are not. SB 149 fails in that goal and, in fact, creates several problems that put the existence of health care sharing programs in the state at risk.
It is critical that legislation clarify that health care sharing programs, like Medi-Share, are not health insurance both to protect the consumer from confusion, and to ensure that such programs are not affected by regulations that govern insurance products. The latter could effectively shut down Medi-Share in the state. Legislation has consequences and words matter. Hasty, poorly constructed legislation has real repercussions and in the case of SB 149, it could have a devastating effect on the health and well-being of many Montanans.
Medi-Share believes that appropriately targeted legislation can both support good health care sharing ministries and prevent abusive practices that might harm Montana residents.
If the Montana Legislature truly wants to help the people of Montana, it should rewrite the bill to include protections for members to share their ministry program without limitations and not over-prescribe how internal and external ministry staff and representatives are compensated. All health care sharing ministries operate differently and good public policy does not limit or exclude standard operational practices granted to all other entities for the benefit of just one organization. Medi-Share has proposed such amendment and welcomes the opportunity to work with the Montana Legislature to have it enacted.
During this unprecedented time of turmoil, we’ve been humbled by the opportunity to provide our members with stability, clarity and biblically rooted spiritual and physical care. Medi-Share will continue to fulfill our vision of transforming society through the Biblical model of sharing. We are proud to stand with all of our Montana members to ensure that they continue to have a faith-based choice in meeting their health care needs.
Evelio Silvera is VP Communications & Government Affairs at Medi-Share.