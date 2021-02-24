Guest opinion: Poorly designed bill threatens medical cost-sharing groups

Having served our members for nearly 30 years, Medi-Share knows that transparency and clarity are central to the success of any product or service. Organizations that deal in deception don’t last long. That’s why we support legislation that would further clarify and reduce any possibility of confusion among the public about what health care sharing programs like Medi-Share are, and what they are not. SB 149 fails in that goal and, in fact, creates several problems that put the existence of health care sharing programs in the state at risk.

It is critical that legislation clarify that health care sharing programs, like Medi-Share, are not health insurance both to protect the consumer from confusion, and to ensure that such programs are not affected by regulations that govern insurance products. The latter could effectively shut down Medi-Share in the state. Legislation has consequences and words matter. Hasty, poorly constructed legislation has real repercussions and in the case of SB 149, it could have a devastating effect on the health and well-being of many Montanans.

Medi-Share believes that appropriately targeted legislation can both support good health care sharing ministries and prevent abusive practices that might harm Montana residents.