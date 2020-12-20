Guest opinion: President-elect Biden, keep your promise on Keystone XL

The following steps should be taken for you to keep this promise:

● First and foremost, you have full and complete legal authority to rescind the Keystone XL Presidential Permit for the U.S./Canada border on your first day in office on Jan. 20, 2021. We ask that you revoke this permit as a first order of business.

● Next, we ask that you direct the Bureau of Land Management to revoke its right-of-way permit for Keystone XL.

● Finally, we ask that you direct the Army Corps of Engineers to deny TC Energy’s application for a 404 water crossing permit for Keystone XL. Should that permit be granted prior to your inauguration, we ask that you direct the Army Corps to revoke it.

During your campaign, you recognized that climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face today, and you committed to making climate mitigation a top priority. While all fossil fuels contribute to climate change, tar sands oil is exceedingly carbon intensive to produce and, therefore, a major contributor to the climate crisis. We cannot meaningfully combat climate change while supporting and enabling tar sands production.