Guest opinion: Protecting Dreamers is the right thing to do

In Matthew Chapter 25, we are reminded of the holiness of caring for others: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” For about 700,000 young people across the country, the United States of America is the shining city on the hill that invited them in and has been their home for most of their lives. Many of these aptly named “Dreamers” have never known a home outside of America, and it is far past time for Congress to enact a permanent pathway to citizenship.

Dreamers are young people who were brought to this country without legal documentation, by no choice of their own, and they have faced turbulent uncertainty due to changing rules around the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. Thankfully, this program has been reinstated for now, but Dreamers deserve permanent protection and the chance to become American citizens. This is inline with our American values. Moreover, Dreamers pay $5.6 billion in federal taxes, and an additional $3.1 billion in state and local taxes every single year. They pay into Medicare and Social Security, despite not being able to access those services because of their citizenship status. Dreamers work in every state across our country, starting small businesses, enhancing communities, and making America better every day.