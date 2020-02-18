Guest opinion: PSC should pre-approve NWE's Colstrip purchase

As Montana’s largest utility, thousands of Montanans depend on NorthWestern to provide reliable electricity. But around our region dozens of power plants are being shut down, leading to an electricity supply constraint that has energy experts worried.

The Northwest Power & Conservation Council, whose primary task is developing a 20-year electric power plan for our region, has forecast a one in four probability that by 2026 supply will no longer be able to meet demand at times of peak usage. In Montana, peak usage translates to sub-zero winter nights when neither wind nor solar generates and when hydro-power generation is the most challenged. This is the most critical time possible and system plans must account for the peak.

In our region, NorthWestern Energy generates the least amount of electricity relative to customer base of any utility. NorthWestern is more reliant on buying outside power than anyone else. In fact, NorthWestern generates only 42 percent of the electricity it needs—the typical utility in our region generates over 85 percent of its own power. The proposed Colstrip acquisition helps to close this gap.

Before the Colstrip deal can proceed, the Montana Public Service Commission must provide preapproval. This first step in a lengthy process is designed to ensure that Montana energy consumers are treated fairly and not exposed to undue risk. I for one urge the PSC to give it the green light to proceed. It appears to me to be a good deal for Montana energy consumers. It lowers exposure to price volatility and ensures energy reliability. And it makes plans for the remediation costs we know are coming.

Tom Richmond, R-Billings, represents Senate District 28.

