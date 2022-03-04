Guest opinion: Public defender situation is a statewide crisis

Billings is faced with a public safety and constitutional crisis. Both the federal and Montana Constitutions require that a person accused of a crime that could result in imprisonment must be provided a lawyer to assist in his or her defense, if the defendant cannot pay for one. Absent a knowing waiver of this right, the case will not go to trial without counsel. If counsel is appointed but is not effective, any conviction that results will most likely be reversed.

At the present time, indigent persons in our state who are accused of a crime are defended by the Montana Office of the Public Defenders (OPD). The problem is there is not enough money to pay for the number of attorneys needed to handle the case load or provide an adequate staff. Furthermore, the pay is far too low to attract good attorneys. At the present time, there are about 8 vacancies in the Billings office, mostly because they don’t pay enough.

An attorney can handle more than one case at a time. However, in Yellowstone County, a typical caseload for each attorney is over 100. In fact, I understand in at least one case it was as high as nearly 300. To require any one person to handle 100 cases or more is unconscionable. I believe it is also unconstitutional. Although it has not happened yet, it is bound to result in a guilty person’s case overturned because of ineffective counsel — not because the attorney is incompetent but because the attorney simply has not had enough time to devote to that case. It certainly is not fair to the accused, which is why the Constitution requires “effective” counsel.

Furthermore, the Billings office has no paralegals. The support staff they do have leaves the attorneys with frequent administrative problems, e.g., mistakes in scheduling court appearances, handling and processing incoming documentation, processing client communications (including phone calls), and others. All of these place additional administrative burdens on the attorneys.

Again, the problem is money.

The District Courts used to appoint a local attorney to act as defense counsel for indigent persons. After the case was resolved, the appointed counsel would prepare a bill, ask the judge to approve it, and send it to the county to be paid. judges would not approve a bill for an hourly fee equal to what the attorney would normally charge but the amount presented by the attorney was usually accepted. Over 50 years ago, when I first started my practice in Billings, I received several of these appointments.

The counties, however, did not like this system because the total costs kept going up. Several years ago, the state agreed to organize a Public Defender system for the entire state, and the state took over payment of criminal defense costs for indigent persons. The problem now is that the Legislature has failed to keep up with the rising costs of legal representation. Worse, the number of persons who need to be defended rose substantially while the corresponding appropriations did not keep pace.

It is unpopular to appropriate money to help persons accused of a crime. If money is short, elected officials often cut the budget of the OPD in order to balance the state’s budget. The proposed appropriation for the OPD in the recent legislative session was way too small. An $815,000 increase recommended by the governor was eliminated during the last days of the legislative session.

In the fall of 2021, Judge Harris tried to remedy the problem by ordering the Office of the Public Defender to assign an attorney to each case within so many days (generally, three business days of the day the indigent defendant is arraigned in District Court).

At that time, according to information made public by James Reintsma (then managing attorney of the Billings Conflict Division Office), there had been over six hundred cases in which the Public Defender’s Office had been appointed but no attorney had been assigned. Essentially, hundreds of people were languishing in a legal limbo, some of whom were doing so at the local jail.

Judge Harris then levied a fine on the OPD when they failed to comply with his order. That is like fining the fire department for not putting out fires quickly enough or fining the hard working health care workers for not taking care of COVID-19 patients when there are not enough beds and staff to handle the pandemic. In other words, he aimed his enforcement at the wrong people.

It is the governor and the Legislature who have not appropriated enough money to handle the situation. The funding problem was then compounded by poor decisions made by the leadership of the Montana Office of the Public Defender.

They did hire one licensed attorney and two unlicensed individuals in Billings with the COVID-19 relief funds, but it seems the case loads are not significantly impacted.

Under the Rules of Professional Responsibility governing attorneys, an attorney should not take a case he does not have time to properly defend. He must then either resign, if already appointed, or refuse to take the case. If the court approves the withdrawal and no one else is appointed by OPD, the court could appoint a local attorney on a contract basis, as the District Courts used to do.

Unfortunately, contract attorneys for OPD are currently paid only about $76 per hour. The Courts would soon realize that they would have to pay a lot more to get an “effective” attorney to take the case. The hourly charge for a private attorney in Billings is about $250 to $275 per hour. The Federal Courts pay about $130 per hour. I do not think Yellowstone County Commissioners would tolerate the huge extra cost that would be entailed by paying a market-based rate to OPD contracting attorneys.

Absent appointed attorneys, such cases would be dismissed for lack of a speedy trial while everyone is fussing over who will pay for the defense of each defendant. The dilemma is obvious. If an attorney is assigned too many cases, legal ethics requires the attorney to withdraw. If the County does not immediately pick up the huge extra tab, the defendant is likely to be released for lack of a speedy trial.

The problem is money; in the final analysis, only the state Legislature can fix it. It is a crisis and it continues at the Billings OPD with no end in sight. It is time to do something about it before it is too late.

Billings attorney Tom Towe has served in both houses of the Montana Legislature and has chaired both the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board and the Montana Coal Board.

