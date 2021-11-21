Guest opinion: Public Health Thank You Day is all the more important this year

Public health workers have staffed COVID-19 testing sites since the summer of 2020. These dedicated public servants have been out in cold, heat, rain and wind offering free testing to people who drive up and remain in the comfort of their vehicles.

Despite having to work long, challenging hours and facing some public hostility during the pandemic, staff turnover at RiverStone Health remains extremely low. That is one indicator of the staff's commitment to taking care of our community. Many keep doing extra work as the pandemic changes what the community needs.

Nationwide as well as in Yellowstone County, response to the pandemic has been limited by the longstanding reluctance of policymakers to adequately fund public health. That we are getting by is a testimonial to the efforts of our health workers. They are persevering despite recent changes in state law that restrict how public health can respond to effectively reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For all these reasons, U.S. public health organizations celebrate the Monday before Thanksgiving as Public Health Thank You Day. On behalf of the RiverStone Board of Health, I commend the hard-working staff that strives daily to keep Yellowstone County healthy. Investment in public health pays off in a workforce that stays on the job, students who are ready to learn in school, an economy that grows and a thriving community.

Dr. John Dorr, retired Billings orthopedic surgeon, chairs the RiverStone Board of Health.

