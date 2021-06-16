Guest opinion: Public lands leasing program needs overhaul

Now we have a new administration, committed to public lands for all and I’m glad we are at a time of reassessment where land and people are considered over corporations and profits. I’m encouraged and believe it’s not too late to reclaim what we’ve lost if we act now.

My fellow veterans and I fought for this country and the promises America holds for us. These promises include the safeguarding of our nation’s public lands for all communities and the preservation of these spaces for future generations to enjoy as we have.

In Montana, Senator Jon Tester has exceeded expectations in his support for veterans during the past year of the pandemic, and I encourage him to continue to support the health and welfare of veterans by prioritizing public lands over private corporate interests. Despite these lands belonging to the taxpayers, the current federal leasing process is skewed in favor of energy corporations with little to no transparency for the American public. Montanans deserve a better and fairer return on these lands.