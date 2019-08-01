The United States is the land of freedom and of welcome. Our country has a proud tradition of welcoming immigrants and refugees with generosity and grace, whether they were fleeing religious persecution or searching for a better life.
Faith communities and other charitable organizations have traditionally provided invaluable funding, legal, and technical assistance for resettlement as they form communities to support these newcomers in their new homes.
Prior to 2016, the U.S. had an average refugee resettlement ceiling of 95,000 refugees – not the world’s leader in resettlement but in keeping with our peers. Today, some officials are proposing admitting no refugees in FY 2020 – ending our American tradition of welcome and comfort to those in need. Over the past two years, we have seen the number of refugee arrivals decline to historic lows precisely when the need has never been greater — an historic high of 25.9 million refugees worldwide
Refugees are the most vetted individuals to enter the U.S. They undergo heavy scrutiny and inspection to ensure everyone’s safety. Before they set foot in the U.S., they must pass through complex security checks with more than five U.S. agencies, while living in refugee camps abroad, where many wait years, even decades, for the opportunity to be resettled on U.S. soil.
Many are allies who have assisted U.S. military operations and are now under attack for their actions. The Special Immigrant Visa program allows the United States to resettle Afghans who worked alongside our troops in Afghanistan as translators, engineers, security guards, cultural advisers, soldiers, and more. When the promises about resettlement are broken, they, and other refugees from across the world, are unable to return home for fear of death, persecution, and violence.
Helping refugees find a new home in our country and our state has always been a strong bipartisan tradition. Because of this tradition we have aided people from Vietnam, Cuba, the former Soviet Union, and other countries.
Resettlement is a refugee’s last, and oftentimes, only option for safety. Cutting off access to refugees is not only short-sighted. It is immoral. They are our future brothers and sisters who dream of the same opportunities we have received. It is time we heed one of the greatest commands of all — to love our neighbors as ourselves.
Please contact your federal officials and demand that we live up to our history of generosity and hospitality.